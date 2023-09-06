TDCJ implements lockdown amid rise in drug-related inmate homicides; visitations canceled

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Aug. 6 announced it is taking “swift and immediate action” to address a rise in drug-related inmate homicides and, effective immediately, a systemwide lockdown is in place and all visitation is canceled until further notice.

The state agency said that over the past five years, the volume of dangerous contraband and narcotics entering the jail system “has substantially increased.”

“This directly impacts the safety of staff and inmates,” the agency said, adding that, in 2023, the number of “inmate-on-inmate homicides” has increased.

“It is believed that the majority of the incidents are tied back to illegal drugs,” the TDCJ said.

In order to mitigate the problem, TDCJ is implementing an immediate lockdown and “comprehensive search” of all correctional facilities within its jurisdiction.

TDCJ is taking the following measures to detect and prevent the entry of dangerous contraband into its facilities:

Systemwide Lockdown: Each facility will limit the movement of inmates and their contact with those outside the prison. Inmates and staff will undergo intensified searches to intercept and confiscate contraband.

Digital Mail: TDCJ is completing the rollout of the digital mail program.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in paper soaked in K2 or methamphetamines being smuggled into TDCJ facilities.

“The digital mail program will halt this contraband being sent through traditional mail,” the agency said.

Effective Sept. 6, all inmate mail should be addressed and sent to the Digital Mail Center.

All mail received this week will be delivered to the digital mail processing center. More information about this program can be found in the video located at the top of this article.

Increased K9 Searches and Other Technology: To assist in contraband detection and outside funding related to contraband, TDCJ will be deploying additional resources.

Specialized search teams and narcotic dogs will be deployed to units and staff will be subject to enhanced search procedures.

Comprehensive Searches: All persons entering our facilities at all locations will undergo comprehensive searches.

Additional measures may be implemented as necessary to safeguard the lives and well-being of all those within its care.

Due to the fact staff will be concentrating on these search efforts, visitation will be cancelled until further notice.

Inmates will still have access to the phone system and tablets.

Once these comprehensive searches are complete, normal operations will resume, the state agency said.

