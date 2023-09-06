Texas A&M soccer returns home to host Grambling State on Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the last three games the Aggies have lost, won and tied their opponents, and they’re sitting 1-3-1 on the year.

A&M has out shot four of their last five opponents, but Head Coach G Guerrieri said the team needs to take care of business in closing games.

“I shake my head because I know these girls work hard,” Head Soccer Coach G. Guerrieri said. “I know these girls are focused. I know that they want it.. that they’re not distracted by outside issues... that they don’t care about this. This is the time the season.. the time of year to get it done, but we need to turn these tough bullets against us into bullets in our chamber we can use for us.”

The last time the Aggies and Grambling State played was 2006.

Thursday’s match starts at 7:00 p.m.

