Texas A&M women’s basketball learns conference dates for 2024 SEC campaign

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team learned the conference schedule dates from the league office on Wednesday.

The 2024 SEC slate begins on the road against Georgia on Jan. 4. This marks the first time that the conference schedule has begun after the turn of the new year since the 2019-20 campaign. The first home-league matchup will take place on Jan. 7 versus Auburn inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies are set to host the last two national champions with South Carolina (Jan. 21) and LSU (Feb. 19) coming to Aggieland. The SEC sent seven teams to last year’s NCAA tournament and four squads to the WNIT.

The Maroon & White ended last year by becoming the first No. 13 seed to advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament ever. They defeated Vanderbilt and Mississippi State en route to the quarters.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

TV designations and game times will be announced on a later date.

The Aggies return over 70% of the offensive production from last season, including 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team selections Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles. Additionally, Taylor added four elite transfers during the offseason, highlighted by Aicha Coulibaly and Endyia Rogers who have multiple all-conference selections from the SEC and PAC-12, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Video courtesy of Jessica Sahm Petersen shows several people stopping to help the horses along...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans help round up loose horses along highway
Hours after becoming a tropical depression, Lee becomes the thirteenth named storm of the 2023...
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
Firefighters making strides in containing 4,400-acre Game Preserve fire in Walker County
Marvin Johnson, 57,
College Station man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting child

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Brazos County to offer CEU for agricultural pesticide license holders
Rudder Volleyball 2023
Rudder sweeps Bryan in 3 sets 25-20, 25-17, 25-10
DeBerry excited about debut in Maroon and White
DeBerry excited about debut in Maroon and White
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Madisonville sweeps Franklin at home