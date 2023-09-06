Toddler dies after being left in hot car outside church, police say

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left inside a hot vehicle in a church parking lot.

Police say the death happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday outside the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville Beach. The church is also home to a preschool during the day. Investigators said “heat was a factor” in the 2-year-old girl’s death.

Neighbors say most residents in the area have their children attend preschool at the church.

“It’s a shock to see this in our community,” resident Annette Evans said. “This is a church I’ve been to all my life, and I just can’t imagine something like that happening here.”

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental.

No one was detained or arrested following the child’s death, and police say they have interviewed everyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No arrests were made.
Bryan police investigating late-night shooting that injured one person
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Inmate John Mayo trains horses at the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation's Second Chances Farm...
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental....
Police investigating toddler's death in hot car in church parking lot
Construction at Midtown Park
Bryan City Council approves multi-million dollar playground at Midtown Park