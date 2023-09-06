Treat of the Day: ‘National read a book day’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is ‘National read a book day’! Every Sept. 6, are invited to turn the pages of one of their favorites or pick up something new.

Numerous studies over the decades have stressed the mental benefits of reading, which include boosting a person’s memory and concentration.

Older readers also seem to show a slower cognitive decline compared to those who don’t read as much.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.