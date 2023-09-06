Treat of the Day: ‘National read a book day’

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is ‘National read a book day’! Every Sept. 6, are invited to turn the pages of one of their favorites or pick up something new.

Numerous studies over the decades have stressed the mental benefits of reading, which include boosting a person’s memory and concentration.

Older readers also seem to show a slower cognitive decline compared to those who don’t read as much.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Video courtesy of Jessica Sahm Petersen shows several people stopping to help the horses along...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans help round up loose horses along highway
Hours after becoming a tropical depression, Lee becomes the thirteenth named storm of the 2023...
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
Firefighters making strides in containing 4,400-acre Game Preserve fire in Walker County
OMG Seafood break-in takes place on Labor Day and thief is caught on security footage.
Bryan restaurant owners seeking information about break-in and theft

Latest News

It is ‘National read a book day’! Every Sept. 6, are invited to turn the pages of one of their...
Treat of the Day: ‘National read a book day’
Treat of the Day: Happy birthday Reveille X
Treat of the Day: Happy 4th birthday Reveille X
Treat of the Day: Happy birthday Reveille X
Treat of the Day: Happy birthday Revellie X
This week, Stephen F. Austin Middle School and Bryan High School recognized their athletes of...
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD athletes of the week