A&M Consolidated headed to Lufkin to battle the Panthers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (2-0) will be back on the road Friday evening to take on the Lufkin Panthers (2-0).

A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Brandon Schmidt and his Tigers are coming off a convincing 38-8 win over the Universidad Autonoma de Nueva Leon last week.

This will be Consol’s final non-district game and certainly a solid test before opening up district play in two weeks.

“I think for us to have an opportunity to go on the road to take on a program that is state known. I think that is a big deal for our kids. Their skill kids are really talented. They have a defense of lineman that is getting SEC offers, so it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us. A big opportunity. A lot of fun!” said Schmidt.

Obviously more fun if Consol picks up their second road win of the season. Kick-off at Abe Martin Stadium is set for 7:30. The Panthers won last year’s game at Tiger Field 31-14.

