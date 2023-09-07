A&M women’s swim unveils 2023-24 slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving program released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday, as the team looks to improve upon late success last season.

The team will begin its season in Aggieland with a dual meet against Incarnate Word on Sep. 29 at the Rec Center Natatorium, then head east to Columbia, South Carolina, to face South Carolina & Virginia Tech in a double-dual.

The weekend of Oct. 27 will be eventful for the Aggies as they welcome back former student-athletes for swimming & diving reunion, beginning the weekend hosting the Tennessee Volunteers Friday night.

The Aggies remain at home the following weekend to host Georgia Tech & Texas for a double-dual the weekend of Nov. 3-4.

A&M will remain at home to host the annual Art Adamson Invitational as diving returns to the event after a two-year hiatus, running Nov. 15-17.

The women’s team will welcome LSU, Utah, Washington State, Houston and San Diego State.

The Maroon & White will close out the fall portion of the schedule with a trip to Houston to take on Rice, Dec. 2.

They will make a return trip to kick off the new year on Jan. 11, when they take on the Houston Cougars, before heading up to Forth Worth for a dual meet against TCU on Jan. 12.

The men’s and women’s squad will reunite for a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Jan. 20 to take on LSU.

On Feb. 2, the team return home to close out the dual meet season and celebrate the senior class ahead of its matchup with SMU.

The Aggies will be back on the road for SEC Championships as Auburn plays host for the postseason meet, running from Feb. 20-24. A&M returns both of its individual medalist from a season ago, after Chloe Stepanek medaled for the third time in her career in the 200 free, bringing home silver, and newcomer Giulia Goerigk earned bronze in the 400 IM.

Texas A&M will host the Last Chance meet from Feb. 29-March 2 as the team looks to continue to drop time and qualify addition swimmers for NCAA Championships.

The divers will make their third and final trip of the season to Houston for NCAA Zone D Diving Championships, March 11-13.

The Aggies saw two divers qualify for NCAAs at Zones last season, including 2023 SEC Freshman Female Diver of the Year, Joslyn Oakley, who qualified for NCAAs on the 1-meter and 3-meter.

NCAA Championships will be held in Athens, Georgia, and will run March 20-23.

Stepanek looks to lead the way for the squad once again after earning All-America honors in the 200 free and adding a top-16 finish in the 100 free, as well as on the 400 medley relay. Oakley impressed at her NCAAs debut after advancing to the consolation final on both springboards.

