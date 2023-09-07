Brazos County officials offer resources to plan for emergencies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is National Preparedness Month and Brazos County Emergency Management officials say there are several ways you can prepare for an emergency.

The Local Hazard Mitigation Action Plan is undergoing review and public input is needed. The plan identifies and assesses our community’s natural hazard risks and develops strategies and actions to minimize or manage those risks. A community survey is available in English and in Spanish here.

The STEAR program is a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information on the needs in their community.

If you or someone you know needs assistance during times of an emergency event, you can register at the state’s website. Those who should register include people with disabilities, have limited mobility, communication barriers, and those who require medical or transportation assistance.

The Emergency Notification System was created to notify citizens of local emergencies that occur day or night. A new system has been implemented to more efficiently and effectively reach citizens. Click here to register for emergency alerts.

You can also learn about severe weather information and register for emergency notifications at The City of Bryan’s website.

Officials also recommend building a kit with the essentials your family and pets will need if you must shelter in place or evacuate. Use the Disaster Supply Checklist to build your own disaster kit.

For more information, call 979-821-1000 or go to Brazos County EOC.

