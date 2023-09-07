Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board hosting annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is inviting members of the community to its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Next week, people across the nation will remember the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is inviting members of the community to its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

It will be on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the War of Terror site in Veterans Park.

The memorial includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center Towers as well as life-sized statues representing a police officer, firefighter and special operations soldier.

The event is free and open to the public.

