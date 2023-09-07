Bryan business owner takes action to help support victims of 31Thirty Apartment fire

By Julia Lewis
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the owner of Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery heard about the devastating fire that displaced nine families at 31Thirty Apartments, he decided to start a fundraiser to help the victims.

Jesse Ocana said until the need is met, the restaurant will donate money, clothes, and food to the victims.

The fire happened just down the road from the restaurant, striking close to home for Ocana.

“Fires are always something we don’t want to hear about but they happen and the bad thing about it is that a lot of those people there are good customers of ours and several of them, they have children and it really hurts the heart that nothing was really being able to take from the apartment for them or for the children,” he said.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Brazos Valley Blessings have also been a resource those immediately impacted by the fire. Those wanting to support Jesse’s Taqueria efforts, contact the restaurant at (979)-485-9841.

Prayers for all the families are also welcome ♥️

Posted by Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery on Thursday, August 31, 2023

