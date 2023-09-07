College Station man arrested after calling emergency services 114 times

Macey Wallace, 63
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a man called dispatch 114 times, Wednesday.

According to arrest documents when Macey Wallace, 63, initially called he sounded intoxicated and wanted to talk.

He was informed he cannot call 911 unless he had an emergency to report.

After getting upset Wallace called back repeatedly, according to police, making death threats and telling operators he would “hunt down their families and kill them.”

He was arrested and charged with seven counts of obstruction or retaliation, and a count of silent or abusive calls to 911.

Wallace is being held at the Brazos County Jail with bonds totaling $193,000.

