College Station returns to action after week two bye

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station is back in action taking on Temple this Friday.

The Cougars are coming off a bye week and a loss to Lovejoy in the season opener.

Head Coach Stoney Pryor said Temple is athletic in the secondary, and he wants to be able to control them from the line of scrimmage.

The Cougars have used the bye week to “get right” after their week one loss.

“We had some growing up to do a lot of new faces on the varsity level, but Lovejoy is a really talented team, and I’ll give a definite hat tip to them,” College Station Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor said. “Offensively and defensively they did a very good job in scheme and execution, and those are things we just need to take that next step in preparing our game.”

Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. in Temple.

