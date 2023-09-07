Exceptional Drought has officially made its way into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s drought monitor unfortunately reveals the inevitable, drought conditions have worsened for the Brazos Valley.

Exceptional drought (level 4/4) has started to push into the western portions of the Brazos Valley, while the rest of the area remains under extreme drought (level 3/4).

Across the state, some areas fare better than others. The Panhandle, though still experiencing moderate drought, is in better shape than most regions across the Lone Star State. Whereas areas closer to Austin and San Antonio, are experiencing some of the worst drought in the country.

Texas Drought Monitor - September 7 (kbtx)

We could all use some rainfall, and fortunately there is some in the forecast this week! Some models are more optimistic than others, estimating the Brazos Valley could pickup anywhere from 0.5-1.5 inches. With that being said, it is not going to be near enough to alleviate the ongoing drought.

