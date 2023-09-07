Exceptional Drought has officially made its way into the Brazos Valley

DMA Drought Monitor - September 7
DMA Drought Monitor - September 7(kbtx)
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s drought monitor unfortunately reveals the inevitable, drought conditions have worsened for the Brazos Valley.

Exceptional drought (level 4/4) has started to push into the western portions of the Brazos Valley, while the rest of the area remains under extreme drought (level 3/4).

Across the state, some areas fare better than others. The Panhandle, though still experiencing moderate drought, is in better shape than most regions across the Lone Star State. Whereas areas closer to Austin and San Antonio, are experiencing some of the worst drought in the country.

Texas Drought Monitor - September 7
Texas Drought Monitor - September 7(kbtx)

We could all use some rainfall, and fortunately there is some in the forecast this week! Some models are more optimistic than others, estimating the Brazos Valley could pickup anywhere from 0.5-1.5 inches. With that being said, it is not going to be near enough to alleviate the ongoing drought.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed when a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport.
DPS identifies 2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
Hours after becoming a tropical depression, Lee becomes the thirteenth named storm of the 2023...
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Thursday morning appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas
If you have medical needs, contact your local utility, and have a backup plan.
ERCOT says controlled outages may be necessary Wednesday evening
TDCJ implements lockdown amid rise in drug-related inmate homicides; visitations canceled

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
KBTX Weather
More record heat, yes, but a few storms looking more likely
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 9/7