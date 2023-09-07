Healthcare professionals get together to network and grow in their profession

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Healthcare professionals gathered on Wednesday to sharpen their medical skills at the Brazos Valley Regional Advisory Council Acute Care Symposium.

This year’s symposium began Wednesday and continues Thursday.

EMS agencies, paramedics, nurses, and physicians get together to network with each other at the Brazos Center.

Seminars will take place where expert healthcare professionals give new insight into the growing medical world.

Billy Rice with St. Joseph’s Health says that this is a great way for healthcare professionals to grow together.

“Not only do we look at the cutting edge specialty care, current trends, and emergency management or surgery or whatever the cases are, we also bring in the specialists of things aren’t necessarily here in the Brazos Valley,” he says.

The symposium has allowed many healthcare professionals to socialize and grow professionally.

