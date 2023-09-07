Hospitality expert shares tips on planning a stellar gameday watch party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team will be away in Miami Saturday, but, of course, distance won’t stop the community from cheering them on from afar. That’s why hospitality expert Jennifer Satterfield joined KBTX Thursday to share some tips on how to plan a great watch party.

It all starts with making lists. Those can have the guests you plan to invite, the items you’ll need and a “day-of” checklist that’ll serve as the “run of show” for the day.

“Starting with lists really helps you to be organized in the beginning, and it creates a stress-free environment when your guests arrive,” Satterfield said.

When it comes to décor, you can start with shopping your home. There may be things you already have that you can spruce up. For example, you can add some gameday-inspired decorations or florals to a serving platter you already have.

“Don’t feel the pressure to just go out and buy a lot of things,” Satterfield said.

After you’ve checked off what you already have, it’s time to shop for the other pieces you need. This is another area where you don’t have to break the bank to impress your guests. Small things like wrapping silverware in football-themed napkins and using inexpensive sports-inspired fabric can elevate the serving area.

Another low-cost idea that can serve as décor is having a kids’ area with coloring books and games. Adults can enjoy this too.

“Sometimes when you’re hosting parties, not everyone is going to be interested in the game so having other activities is really good,” Satterfield said.

The list that you make for food also doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. Satterfield recommends collaborating with friends, if possible. For example, friends can bring small things like chips and dip.

An inexpensive gameday snack that’s easy and fun to make is walking tacos. All you need is a snack-sized bag of chips and standard taco toppings like beef or ground turkey, lettuce, cheese and guacamole. Like the example above, you’ll cut the bag open at the top with scissors and put the topping on the chips.

“You’ll grab your silverware, it’s ready to go and you can walk around with it,” Satterfield said. “That’s why it’s a walking taco.”

To wash this down, you can set up a drink station with options in drink dispensers and/or canned or bottled options sitting on the counter.

For more tips from Satterfield on planning for a gathering, click here.

