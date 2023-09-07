Krajicek advances to U.S. Open Championship

QUEENS, New York -- Texas A&M Hall of Fame inductee, Austin Krajicek earned his way to the 2023 U.S. Open Championship in mixed doubles on Wednesday.

The No. 1 seed Krajicek and partner Jessica Pegula took down Shelton/Townsend (2-1) to make it to the championship. Ben Shelton became the youngest American since 1992 to reach the men’s singles semifinal this year.

The Krajicek and Pegula pair lost the tiebreaker in the first frame, 7-5, but they bounced back in the second set and dominated, 6-1. Krajicek and Pegula kept the momentum going in the third game and won, 10-3.

They will play Danilina/Heliovaara in the championship match on Saturday. Krajicek will be seeking the second grand slam title of his career.

Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig will play Salisbury/Ram in the semifinals of men’s doubles on Thursday at 12:20 PM.

The Aggies are 14-4 at the 2023 U.S. Open with Krajicek (8-0), Jackson Withrow (3-2), and Arthur Rinderknech (3-2) all representing Texas A&M.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.