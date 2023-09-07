Man charged with killing his wife indicted by Grand Jury

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man charged with killing his wife was indicted by a grand jury. Brian Jutson, 45, was charged with stabbing his wife, Sherry, at their College Station home in June 2023.

According to arresting documents, Jutson called a family member and confessed to the killing.

He has been held on a $500,000 bond for murder since being arrested in June.

