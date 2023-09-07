Man charged with killing his wife indicted by Grand Jury

Brian Jutson, 45, was charged with stabbing his wife, Sherry, at their College Station home in June 2023
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man charged with killing his wife was indicted by a grand jury. Brian Jutson, 45, was charged with stabbing his wife, Sherry, at their College Station home in June 2023.

According to arresting documents, Jutson called a family member and confessed to the killing.

He has been held on a $500,000 bond for murder since being arrested in June.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed when a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport.
DPS identifies 2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
Hours after becoming a tropical depression, Lee becomes the thirteenth named storm of the 2023...
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Thursday morning appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas
If you have medical needs, contact your local utility, and have a backup plan.
ERCOT says controlled outages may be necessary Wednesday evening
TDCJ implements lockdown amid rise in drug-related inmate homicides; visitations canceled

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary – Mrs. Emery’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary – Mrs. Emery’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary – Mrs. Madden’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary – Mrs. Madden’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary – Mrs. Lake’s class
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary – Mrs. Lake’s class
Part of OSR shut down as multiple agencies respond to Robertson County grass fire