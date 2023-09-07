No. 23 A&M gearing up to stop Miami’s improved rushing attack

A&M gearing up to stop Miami’s improved rushing attack
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team struggled a year ago stopping the run. They were ranked 122 in the country after allowing over 208 yards per game.

The Aggies were able to cut that average over half in the season opener again New Mexico only allowing 91 yards. The disturbing part was that the Lobos scored their only touchdown of the game on a 27 yard touchdown run.

Saturday, the Texas A&M defense will face a much improved Miami running attack that rushed for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns in last week’s 38-3 win over Miami of Ohio.

“Miami is a very good opponent and they know how to run it,” said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher.

“Mario is a line coach himself and he is going to have those guys ready to run it and you still got the play the play action passes and the things that are always going to come off of those things,” added Fisher.

Kickoff is set for 2:30pm on Saturday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

