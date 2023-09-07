Part of OSR shut down as multiple agencies respond to Robertson County grass fire
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire in Robertson County.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office shut down east OSR at south FM 46 due to fire in the area. All motorists are asked to avoid the area.
A KBTX reported is headed to the scene, this article will be updated when more information is available.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.