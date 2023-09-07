PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) -Prairie View A&M University achieved a historic milestone this month with the launch of its new School of Public and Allied Health. It has become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Texas to offer bachelor’s degrees in public health. There are over 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, nine are located in Texas.

On Wednesday, Prairie View A&M University leaders, faculty, and staff held a ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment and chart the path forward.

Prairie View A&M University makes history with launch of School of Public and Allied Health (KBTX)

“The establishment of a public health school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities holds immense importance,” said Dr. Angela Branch-Vital, Ph.D., executive director of the new School. “It provides an opportunity to address health disparities disproportionately affecting all communities. HBCUs have a long history of serving minority populations, and having a public health school at such institutions can lead to targeted research, interventions, and policies aimed at improving the health outcomes of marginalized communities.”

The school, which opened last week, houses growing programs in the Department of Health and Kinesiology and the University’s new degrees in Public Health.

Branch-Vital says that the new school will enable the university to more effectively cater to students and equip them with the tools they need to succeed in tackling health disparities prevalent in Texas communities.

“If we don’t address those issues with people in our community, then who will? When you’re talking about health disparities, you’re looking at cancer rates, diabetes, renal failure, hypertension—those are all public health issues that need to be addressed,” said Branch-Vital.

Dr. Angela Branch-Vital, Ph.D., Prairie View A&M University School of Public and Allied Health executive director. (KBTX)

University officials have also indicated that the new public health program will address the needs of transfer students holding associate’s degrees from local community colleges who aspire to attain bachelor’s degrees.

Uche Stanley Chukwuemeka, a master’s student, shared his aspiration to engage in public health advocacy and educate people about their health and well-being.

“What I’m hoping to do is venture into public health, like this public health system. I want to become a public health advocate to tell people about their health, what they need to do, and what they need to know about their body,” said Chukwuemeka.

University officials say HBCUs’ legacy in serving minorities and having public health schools on campus can help them further drive research and policies to improve the health and well-being of marginalized communities.

“Being able to represent the underserved, being able to be a voice for those who do not have a voice, and being able to, I guess overall, make an impact,” said Branch-Vital.

University officials state that a $1 million donation from the Houston-based Brown Foundation, along with approval from Texas A&M University, played a crucial role in the establishment of the new school.

Founded in 1876, Prairie View A&M University is the second oldest public institution of higher education in Texas and ranks as the third largest Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in the nation. It holds the designation of an “institution of the first class” according to the Texas Constitution, boasting an enrollment exceeding 9,000 students and an alumni community of over 80,000 graduates.

