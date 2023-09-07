SEC announces Aggies’ 2024 conference schedule

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 2023-24 Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule is complete after the SEC announced the dates for each school’s 18 league games on Thursday.

The Aggies open SEC play with a Saturday home date against LSU on Jan. 6 and host games at Reed Arena against Kentucky (Jan. 13), Missouri (Jan. 23), Ole Miss (Jan. 27), Florida (Feb. 3), Tennessee (Feb. 10), Arkansas (Feb. 20), South Carolina (Feb. 28) and Mississippi State (March 6).

SEC road clashes for the Aggies include Auburn (Jan. 9), Arkansas (Jan.  16), LSU (Jan.  20), Missouri (Feb. 7), Vanderbilt (Feb. 13), Alabama (Feb. 17), Tennessee (Feb.24), Georgia (March 2) and Ole Miss (March 9).

In all, the Aggies’ 2023-24 schedule features at least 15 games against teams that played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including seven at the friendly confines of Reed Arena. 2023 NCAA Tournament teams coming to Bryan-College Station this season include Oral Roberts and Memphis in the non-conference portion and Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi State in SEC play.

The SEC Tournament is slated for March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Times and television information will be released at a later date.

