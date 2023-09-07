Sixth generation rancher strives to educate consumers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a recurring theme at the 2023 Beef Cattle Short Course this year; consumers seem more separated from the food production process than ever before. Some reasons include the American sprawl toward cities, and a departure from rural life. Advancements in technology has also allowed consumers the luxury of treating gardening, farming and meat production like hobbies, not necessities.

This is why 6th generation rancher Tucker Brown has made it his mission to meet modern consumers where they are, on social media.

“Bridging that gap between the consumer and the producer is more important today than I believe it ever has been,” said Brown. “Because I think the gap is larger than ever before – generations of people separated from agriculture. To build the trust that we once had with our consumer, I want to be a part of that by showing what we’re doing and being a face for the industry. That’s my goal in using social media.”

It’s not a one-way conversation. Brown says in his experience, consumers are hungrier than ever before for information. They want to know how their food is being sourced, and if it’s being done responsibly and sustainably. Brown has worked hard to deliver that information.

“Our country is so good at providing food for our entire country, safe food that’s nutritious,” he said. “Beef is a big part of that, thankfully. Since Covid, people have really wanted to know where it comes from. I think that’s been good for our business, because if they want to know, I want to tell them.”

For Brown, it’s not just a hobby. He feels urgency to beat misinformation to the punch by making the industry more accessible.

“I think where no story is told, a story is told for us. So, I want to tell that story, that it comes from families and family businesses. As a sixth-generation rancher, having that history of taking care of the land, the livestock, the animals and the people that work with us is important to me. That is what gets into that beef that makes it to the plate of the consumer, and I want to share that. I think that tells our story really well.”

