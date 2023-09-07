Treat of the Day: Tally the turtle is returned to the sea

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A rare Kemps ridley sea turtle who washed up on Wales’ Talacre beach in 2021 has been returned home this week.

Tally the turtle had a long journey from the United Kingdom back to her home in the gulf of Mexico.

The species needs to be repopulated, so the hope is that Tally will be able to breed and pass on her genetics since she has been released.

Part of the reason this is, is because females don’t often come to shore to lay their eggs.

The goal is also to better understand the species so they can be given the best chance at survival.

Hopefully with tracking Tally and other turtles this can be done and the species will be rare no longer.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.