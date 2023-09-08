Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Esmeralda

By Emily Daley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Esmeralda is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 8.

This wonderful girl is about four-years old.

She is mild-mannered and gets along well with other dogs. She is also friendly and loves people.

Next Friday and Saturday, the shelter will be offering $12 adoptions.

You can learn more the event and Esmeralda here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

