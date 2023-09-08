Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Esmeralda
Esmeralda is the pet of the week of Sept. 8.
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Esmeralda is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 8.
This wonderful girl is about four-years old.
She is mild-mannered and gets along well with other dogs. She is also friendly and loves people.
Next Friday and Saturday, the shelter will be offering $12 adoptions.
You can learn more the event and Esmeralda here.
The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.