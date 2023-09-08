A&M volleyball improves to 6-0 after sweeping Utah State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team claimed its home opener and sixth-straight win to start the season, while Ifenna Cos-Okpalla broke the program’s three-set total blocks record in the Maroon & White’s sweep over Utah State (25-14, 25-19, 25-22).

The Maroon & White (6-0) were the aggressors out of the gate, as the team opened with a 10-4 run. A&M continued its hot start as it went on to lead by nine, 17-8. Continuing their rhythm, the Maroon & White dominated the remainder of the frame (25-14), taking the early lead in the match, 1-0.

It was more of the same to start the second frame, as A&M led Utah State (5-2) 8-1. At the halfway point in the set the Maroon & White maintained a strong lead, 16-8. The A&M onslaught continued as it extended its lead to 10, 21-11. Despite a late push from Utah State, the Maroon & White doubled their advantage as they won the set, 25-19.

Utah State found an early run in the second frame to lead, 5-3. An A&M flurry capped off with a kill from Caroline Meuth had the teams tied at six. Utah State pulled ahead slightly (12-9), however, the Maroon & White knotted the teams once again at 12. Once again A&M found itself down, but it responded and went on to square the squads up again at 16, forcing a Utah State timeout. The teams went back-and-forth to 21, but it was the Maroon & White who secured the set (25-22) and their sixth-straight win to start the season.

Cos-Okpalla broke her own program record of 10 total blocks in a three-set match. She recorded 14 on the night which would have broken the four-set match record of 13 and tied the five-set match record at 14.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White return to Reed Arena tomorrow for the second match of the Texas A&M Invitational versus UNI with first serve set for 5:30 p.m.

