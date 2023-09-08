Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival was created by Carisa Armstrong and Christine Bergeron in an effort to bring contemporary dance to the Brazos Valley.

“I moved to this community in 2002 and when I did there really wasn’t any modern dance for people to see, and very little for people to do. So my colleague Christine Bergeron and I decided we would build it,” said Carisa.

The Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival is happening today and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

The festival is being held at the Dance Black Box Theatre.

The price for tickets are $12 for general admission and $7 for students and seniors.

