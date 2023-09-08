Bryan to host ‘Big Barn Dance’ in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez confirmed that Micheal Hearne’s “Big Barn Dance Music Festival” is coming to Bryan in 2024. The annual festival has taken place in Taos, New Mexico for the past 21 years and for the first time will come to Texas.

The festival will come to Midtown Park on May 3-4, 2024. Tickets are already on sale here. The lineup has not yet been announced but is expected soon, according to a social media post from Gutierrez.

The festival in New Mexico is described as “bringing the best Americana, Country, Folk and Bluegrass music” to northern New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.