College Station Cemetery celebrates 75th anniversary

Dozens of community members and elected officials gathered Friday for the 75th anniversary of the College Station Cemetery.(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of community members and elected officials gathered Friday for the 75th anniversary of the College Station Cemetery.

Among the thousands buried are soldiers, former Texas A&M presidents and even General James Earl Rudder.

“There’s so many people that were important in making this cemetery significant,” said Sherry Frisk, with the College Station historic preservation committee

Along with College Station Mayor John Nichols a representative from Representative Michael McCaul’s office was also In attendance at the ceremony.

Frisk and other organizers say Friday’s event was more than five years in the making.

