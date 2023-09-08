Experience food, culture at 38th Annual Kolache Festival

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to head to the Kolache Capital of Texas. The 38th Annual Kolache Festival is happening Saturday in Caldwell, but attendees don’t have to wait to celebrate.

The weekend is starting off with a quilt show Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center. Attendees can also shop at the country store inside, which has items like bags, kitchen accessories and travel gear.

“Get started on your Christmas shopping,” Burleson County Chamber of Commerce director Susan Mott said. “There’s some wonderful things here.”

The Czech Heritage Museum will be hosting a pre-kick-off party Friday for those with pre-sale tickets. A Czech meal will be served and the Ed Kopecky & The Fun Time Polka Band will be performing from 7-10 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities start at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony under the Polka Pavilion on Fox Street. During that time, there will be an opening prayer, the National Anthem and “KDE DOMOV MUJ”, state and national dignitaries, the crowing of the new Miss Kolache Festival and the parade of costumes.

Hannah Kovar is an event committee member and said the Czech culture will be on full display. She hopes it can be a learning experience.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the history of kolaches. SPJST president and CEO Brian Vanicek said the earliest recorded history of kolaches from the Czech lands dates back to the late 1700s.

Historically, the Czech lands were referred to as Bohemia, Moravia and Silesia. Today, it’s known as the Czech Republic.

Of course, kolaches are enjoyed by many but there’s still a lot of confusion about what a kolache is, according to Vanicek. Kolaches are considered to be pastries that are sweet or may have poppy seeds. A klobasnek is savory and has sausage inside.

Along with taking in the culture and history, there will be a lot of activities including a kolache eating contest, a Kolache Krunch 5k and a street rod & classic car show.

Attendees can also enjoy shopping local at the downtown shops like Mimosa Mercantile. It’s located at 212 South Echols Street in Caldwell and has a variety of items including women’s clothing, accessories and home goods.

To learn more about the Kolache Festival, click here.

Shuttles will be running all day for the festival. The routes can be found here.

