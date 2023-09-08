Free Music Friday: The Bad 455s

By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bad 455s are from right here in the Brazos Valley.

The band started out with the two original members, Warren and Randy, but Travis is a new addition since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That business of Texas rock and Blues, that’s where we wanna live,” said Warren of their sound, and what to expect when they play tonight.

The band will perform tonight at Stage 12 from 8-10 p.m. and admission is free.

