Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 status in the Atlantic

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - As of 10pm Thursday, Hurricane Lee has skyrocketed to category 5 strength in the Southern Atlantic. This hurricane has intensified by 80mph over the last 24 hours. It now joins the list of only six others in the satellite era to do the same: Wilma (2005), Felix (2007), Ike (2008), Matthews (2016), Maria (2017), and Eta (2020).

As of the late-night advisory from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest details about Hurricane Lee:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Pressure 705 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands 160 mph west-northwest at 14mph 928mb

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center of Lee. Tropical-storm-force wind can be experienced 140 miles out from the center. The eye of the storm is 15 miles wide.

#Lee is now a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic.

Late night advisory now notes wind of 160mph after hurricane hunters investigated this evening.



According to the agency:

Additional strengthening appears likely, as Lee remains in a low-shear environment and over very warm waters near 30 degrees Celsius, and there are no signs of an imminent eyewall replacement. In fact, based on guidance from UW-CIMSS, the probability of a secondary eyewall formation during the next 24 hours is well below climatology. There is some chance that moderate deep-layer southwesterly shear could develop over the hurricane, but this could be offset by strong upper-level divergence and thus have little to no impact. Lee is expected to remain a dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane for the next 5 days.

Lee is forecast to peak Friday morning with maximum sustained wind of 180mph. If that happens, it would put it in an elite club, with only 8 other storms reaching the same. The highest wind of record in an Atlantic hurricane: 190mph from Allen in 1980.

Key Messages:

Lee has become a dangerous category 5 hurricane, and further strengthening is forecast overnight. Lee’s core is expected to move well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week

Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are likely in the northern Leeward Islands beginning Friday. These conditions will spread westward and northward, affecting Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through the weekend.

It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic. Regardless, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday. Continue to monitor updates to Lee’s forecast during the next several days.

There are no impacts expected from Hurricane Lee to the Texas Gulf Coast or the Brazos Valley.

