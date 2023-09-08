Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 status in the Atlantic
Dangerous beach conditions are expected to develop around the Western Atlantic through early next week
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - As of 10pm Thursday, Hurricane Lee has skyrocketed to category 5 strength in the Southern Atlantic. This hurricane has intensified by 80mph over the last 24 hours. It now joins the list of only six others in the satellite era to do the same: Wilma (2005), Felix (2007), Ike (2008), Matthews (2016), Maria (2017), and Eta (2020).
As of the late-night advisory from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest details about Hurricane Lee:
|Location
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Movement
|Minimum Pressure
|705 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands
|160 mph
|west-northwest at 14mph
|928mb
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center of Lee. Tropical-storm-force wind can be experienced 140 miles out from the center. The eye of the storm is 15 miles wide.
According to the agency:
Lee is forecast to peak Friday morning with maximum sustained wind of 180mph. If that happens, it would put it in an elite club, with only 8 other storms reaching the same. The highest wind of record in an Atlantic hurricane: 190mph from Allen in 1980.
Key Messages:
- Lee has become a dangerous category 5 hurricane, and further strengthening is forecast overnight. Lee’s core is expected to move well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week
- Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are likely in the northern Leeward Islands beginning Friday. These conditions will spread westward and northward, affecting Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through the weekend.
- It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic. Regardless, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday. Continue to monitor updates to Lee’s forecast during the next several days.
There are no impacts expected from Hurricane Lee to the Texas Gulf Coast or the Brazos Valley.
