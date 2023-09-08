Local fire departments to honor lives lost on 9/11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is invited to join the Bryan and College Station Fire Departments as they climb 110 stories in honor of the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

“We encourage anybody to come out and support us while we go through this. It’s a really big deal for us, honoring the 343 firefighters plus the countless other first responders and individuals that lost their lives. It’s a way for us to give back and to remember their legacy,” Dustin Nash, Treasurer for Local 1204, said.

You can lace up your sneakers and climb up the stairs at the Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan or up the stands at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station.

Nash says the lineup starts at 8:30 am and the climb begins at exactly 8:46 am.

He says you don’t have to climb the full 110 stories to be a part of this special event.

“Whether you come out and climb one flight of stairs or you come out and climb all of them, you’re still there. It’s about being there and showing your support for the first responders,” Nash said.

Nash says the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is always an impactful event for him and for the rest of his department.

“While nobody can experience what those people experienced on that day, you get an idea of what they went through,” he said. “I feel pride. It’s hard not to feel pride. It’s a very prideful job that we get to do and we take a lot of pride in serving our community.”

