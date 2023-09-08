Local fire departments to honor lives lost on 9/11

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is invited to join the Bryan and College Station Fire Departments as they climb 110 stories in honor of the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

“We encourage anybody to come out and support us while we go through this. It’s a really big deal for us, honoring the 343 firefighters plus the countless other first responders and individuals that lost their lives. It’s a way for us to give back and to remember their legacy,” Dustin Nash, Treasurer for Local 1204, said.

You can lace up your sneakers and climb up the stairs at the Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan or up the stands at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station.

Nash says the lineup starts at 8:30 am and the climb begins at exactly 8:46 am.

He says you don’t have to climb the full 110 stories to be a part of this special event.

“Whether you come out and climb one flight of stairs or you come out and climb all of them, you’re still there. It’s about being there and showing your support for the first responders,” Nash said.

Nash says the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is always an impactful event for him and for the rest of his department.

“While nobody can experience what those people experienced on that day, you get an idea of what they went through,” he said. “I feel pride. It’s hard not to feel pride. It’s a very prideful job that we get to do and we take a lot of pride in serving our community.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.
Man charged with killing his wife indicted by Grand Jury
Macey Wallace, 63
College Station man arrested after calling emergency services 114 times
Firefighters working to mop-up 41-acre fire in Robertson County.
OSR back open as firefighters mop-up fire in Robertson County
Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Traffic Alert
Crash closes southbound Highway 6 on Thursday evening

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Bryan fire 9/11 memorial walk
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Comic Con College Station
Big Shot Tex Ags
Support Big Brothers Big Sisters with TexAgs Big Shot
Spend your Saturday taking in the talent and ingenuity of our local artisans and vintage...
Shop vintage clothing, accessories, artisans at the Arts Council