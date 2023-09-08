Major crash shuts down Highway 30 in Grimes County

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has been temporarily closed due to a major crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, powerlines are currently obstructing the roadway.

According to a witness on the scene, a helicopter was observed departing. However, no further details are currently available.

DPS says the incident is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

