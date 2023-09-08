Rudder hits the road for Elgin, still seeking first win

Rudder seeking first win entering week three
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder is still seeking their first win of the season. They’re coming off a one point loss to Salado 48-47.

Head Coach Eric Ezar said their offensive play in the first half was the best he’s seen from that unit in his five years at Rudder.

The Rangers also outscored Salado 33-8 but weren’t able to take the lead in the final minute.

Ezar adds that it felt like the atmosphere of a playoff game. Now, the Rangers hit the road to take on Elgin.

“We had a really good practice Monday and yesterday it was a little warm so maybe we didn’t practice as well as we wanted too, but hopefully we’ll come out and have a great practice today, and get things rolling the right way,” Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar. “We need a win. My dad always said ‘hey winning cures all’ and oh we need it. We need a win pill.”

Rudder and Elgin square off at 7:30 p.m.

Aggie soccer post 8-0 win over Grambling State
