Vikings looking to bounce back from Huntsville loss

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are looking to bounce back after a 61-27 loss to Huntsville last week. Up next for the Vikings are the Brenham Cubs.

Bryan lost to Huntsville last year and followed it up by beating Brenham.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos said Huntsville capitalized on Bryan’s mistakes in the first half, and they were able to swing the momentum.

“When it’s all said and done we went through about the eight minute mark of the second quarter and just played eight minutes there were we made some mistakes and didn’t’ execute as well as we would like,” Bryan Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos said. “They capitalized on it. We have to continue to eliminate those plays and play a little more consistent.. which is why you have the pre-district games.”

Kick-off is set for 7:30 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Brenham is coming off a one score loss to Belton.

