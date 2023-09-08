Weekend Gardener: Pear trees

WEEKEND GARDENER: PEAR TREES
By Karla Castillo
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You’ll need some patience but planting a pear tree will pay off, says Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M AgriLife.

“I can’t talk enough about pears. Super low input, easy to grow crop,” said Hartmann.

He says it’s not uncommon to have one live to more than 100 years old.

“But you’ve got to be patient. They take several years to get into production,” he said.

Once the pears start to grow, there are easy ways to check to see when they’re ripe. Watch the video in the player above to see what Hartmann looks for when picking the fruit.

