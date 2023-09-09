Aggie Soccer Match Preview: at Rice

HOUSTON, Texas – The Aggies look to get back to the .500 mark when they travel to Holloway Field for Sunday’s 7 p.m. contest against the Rice Owls.

The Maroon & White are looking to go on a winning streak after shutting out Grambling State 8-0 in Thursday night’s win. Texas A&M had six different goal scorers in the win against the Tigers. The Maroon & White rout was highlighted by six goals in the first half, their best opening half tally since 2006.

Texas A&M owns a 6-1-0 edge in the all-time series against the Owls. The first meeting came in 2002 and the Maroon & White won the first five matches by a combined tally of 20-5. Rice stunned the Aggies in overtime in the rare spring match of the elongated 2020-21 campaign, 3-2, to snap A&M’s 37-match unbeaten string against in-state rivals. The Maroon & White posted a 32-0-5 mark against Lone Star opponents from 2008-19. The Aggies won last season’s match against Rice with Kate Colvin scoring the lone goal of the match with a 40-yard free kick that one-hopped past the keeper in the 78th minute and Kenna Caldwell making two saves in the shutout.

The Aggies bolstered their offensive attack in the offseason with a pair of transfer portal additions. Sammy Smith leads the team with seven points on two goals and three assists. Smith played 68 matches in four seasons with Boston College, logging 52 points on 23 goals and six assists. Jazmine Wilkinson has six points on the year with two goals and two assists. Wilkinson played 54 matches in three years with Arizona State, registering 15 points on five goals and five assists.

Texas A&M sports the best soccer program in Texas by every tangible measure. Texas A&M boasts 486 all-time wins, 33 ahead of SMU (453) the only other squad with over 400 wins. Texas A&M’s .736 winning percentage is joined by only North Texas (.709) in exceeding the .700 mark. The Aggies’ 27 NCAA Tournament appearances nearly matches the combined total of the No. 2 and No. 3 teams on the Lone Star list with Texas (16) and SMU (14).

Rice is 2-4-1 on the season, with wins against Texas Southern and Northwestern State. Ellen Halseth leads the Owls with nine points on three goals and three assists.

The match is available for video streaming on ESPN+ with Jason Metko and Christine Nairns. A radio call is available on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app. The voices of David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) paint the picture.

