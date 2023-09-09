Bellville uses big second half to get past Navasota

BELLVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After a sluggish first half, which saw only three points scored, the Bellville Brahmas scored 28 second-half points to get past Navasota 31-3 Friday night.

The scoring started with a 37-yard field goal from Bellville’s Fernando Grajales.

Bellville was marching with less than a minute to play in the first half, but a fumble recovered by the Rattlers.

The Brahmas scored on their first possession of the second half courtesy of a 72-yard, one-shoe touchdown run from Sam Hranicky to make it a 10-0 game.

Navasota answered with a field goal, but it was all the scoring the Rattlers would get.

Bellville travels to Cameron next Friday. Navasota returns home to host Huffman Hargrave next week.

