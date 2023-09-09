Brenham beats Bryan in Brazos Valley battle

Highlights: Brenham tops Bryan in thriller
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team lost to Brenham 31-24 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

The difference was a 60-yard touchdown run from Brenham’s Jaylon Ward in the fourth quarter to take a 28-21 lead. Ward also scored in the second quarter to tie the game 14-14. Quarterback Jordan Harvey had a touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Cubs a 21-14 lead heading into halftime. The Cubs’ first score of the game was a touchdown run from Jakoby Dixon.

Bryan took an early lead with a Kason Byrd to Tyson Turner 34-yard touchdown. After Brenham tied things up, the Vikings took the lead again on a Byrd to Terrence Lewis 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Bryan’s lone touchdown in the second half was another Byrd to Lewis connection, and an impressive catch and run to the endzone from Lewis.

The Vikings hit the road for their final pre-district game at Richmond Randle next week. Brenham has a bye week before hosting New Braunfels on September 21st.

