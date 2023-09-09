Centerville keeps the streak alive as they scrape by Teague

Both Centerville and Teague came to play tonight with the same intention, to give the other team their first loss of the season.

The Tigers would strike first with a goal line touchdown from Drennan Starns, giving Centerville a 7-0 lead.

Later in the second with just under a minute before the half, Teague will strike in a big way. Ny’Land Coaster takes the hand off, heads towards the sideline, cuts back to the middle, shakes a defender, and takes it 32 yards before he’s shoved out of bounds.

Two plays later, Zak Leija, with plenty of time in the pocket, spots an open J’Kybryen Harris. He airs it out deep and it’s pulled down in the back of the end zone. The Lions tack on six, but still trail behind Centerville 7-6 due to a costly failed extra point attempt.

Centerville will head to Mart next week to try and stay undefeated.

