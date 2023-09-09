Centerville keeps the streak alive as they scrape by Teague

The Centerville Tigers remain undefeated as they claim victory over the Teague Lions, 7-6.
2022 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Both Centerville and Teague came to play tonight with the same intention, to give the other team their first loss of the season.

The Tigers would strike first with a goal line touchdown from Drennan Starns, giving Centerville a 7-0 lead.

Later in the second with just under a minute before the half, Teague will strike in a big way. Ny’Land Coaster takes the hand off, heads towards the sideline, cuts back to the middle, shakes a defender, and takes it 32 yards before he’s shoved out of bounds.

Two plays later, Zak Leija, with plenty of time in the pocket, spots an open J’Kybryen Harris. He airs it out deep and it’s pulled down in the back of the end zone. The Lions tack on six, but still trail behind Centerville 7-6 due to a costly failed extra point attempt.

Centerville will head to Mart next week to try and stay undefeated.

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.
Man charged with killing his wife indicted by Grand Jury
Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Macey Wallace, 63
College Station man arrested after calling emergency services 114 times
Firefighters working to mop-up 41-acre fire in Robertson County.
OSR back open as firefighters mop-up fire in Robertson County
Traffic Alert
Crash closes southbound Highway 6 on Thursday evening

Latest News

Huntsville Hornets
Huntsville falls to Belton 28-21
2023 Friday Football Fever
Rockdale Takes First Win Of The Season Over Lexington
2023 Friday Football Fever
The Somerville Yegua Band - Broken Egg Band of the Week.
2023 Friday Football Fever
2023 Snook v Anderson-Shiro