Flying Penguin Ice working overtime to make sure the Brazos Valley stays cool

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flying Penguin Ice in Bryan has been making ice for the Brazos Valley and beyond for over 45 years.

With record summer heat, the company is working overtime in order to deliver the best product.

As the heat increases, so does the demand for ice. This has led to production increasing by 90%.

“This year is extremely busy,” said Robert Heath, owner of Flying Penguin Ice. “We’ve been doing 24 hours a day making ice for the last 3-4 months now just to try and keep up. We are kind of ready to cool off a little bit. I don’t usually say that.”

They are currently producing 60 tons of ice a day, making bagged ice, block ice, and even ice in colors.

Another thing they are watching out for is making sure their ice does not melt.

“When a bag of ice freezes, then melts, and re-freezes again, it is not the product you want to deliver so we are really careful to keep the doors shut so we don’t do that,” Heath says.

This standard has led to them being one of the largest ice manufacturers in Texas.

The Flying Penguin Ice not only serves the Brazos Valley community, but they produce and deliver ice to Moody Gardens for their ice sculptures at Christmas time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.