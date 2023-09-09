Franklin beats Diboll to improve to 3-0 on the season

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions extended the longest-standing win streak in the state to 35 games tonight with a win over Diboll, 28-13.

The Lions had an unexpected home game tonight after Diboll’s stadium lights were not working.

Franklin got on the board first tonight with a fumble recovery for a touchdown from Wade Stallones in the first quarter.

A blocked punt gave the Lions good field positioning later in the first quarter. Bubba Jackson willed his way in 21 for a 21 yard TD to pad Franklin’s lead 14-0.

In the second quarter special teams came up big for the Lions. A blocked field goal was caught in the end zone and returned for a touchdown by Noah Tart.

The Lions would score just one more time in the third quarter with a 9-yard rush by Devyn Hidrogo.

“A win is a win. I am very, very pleased and impressed with the defense,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “I thought the defense played lights out tonight. They are on the field probably 75% of the night tonight and they just kept coming up with big plays and making the stops. That’s a sign of a good football team when you have a defense like that. Offensively we need to work on stuff to get better and we will do that next week.”

Lions will go for win number 36 next week hosting Jasper in their final pre-district game.

