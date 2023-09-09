Hearne post 19-6 win over Elkhart

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles won their first game under new head coach Alfonso Jackson following a 19-6 win over Elkhart at Eagle Stadium at Brazos Christian School.

Hearne sets the tone early on an 80 yard kickoff return by Jummond Burrell to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter Kemon Langham will score on a four yard keeper to double Hearne’s lead to 12-0.

Elkhart was threatening late in the first half, but Jimmie Jones III slams the ‘swinging gate’ closed. Hearne goes onto win it 19-6.

The Eagles will celebrate homecoming next week in Marlin as they take on Chilton as Hearne’s 2023 All Road Game Schedule continues. Wood Field is currently undergoing a major renovation this season.

