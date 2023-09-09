Huntsville falls to Belton 28-21

Huntsville Hornets
Huntsville Hornets(Huntsville Hornets)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville couldn’t capitalize off their big win against Bryan at the beginning of the month and loss to Belton 28-21.

The Hornets now have a record of 1-2 after falling to the Tigers on Friday night.

Huntsville Quarterback Austin Taylor connected with Melton Green III for a touchdown and Jacob Ruffin had an interception.

The score was tied 7-7 at halftime before the Tigers took over and won the game.

Huntsville will look to bounce back during their next game against Clear Springs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.
Man charged with killing his wife indicted by Grand Jury
Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Macey Wallace, 63
College Station man arrested after calling emergency services 114 times
Firefighters working to mop-up 41-acre fire in Robertson County.
OSR back open as firefighters mop-up fire in Robertson County
Traffic Alert
Crash closes southbound Highway 6 on Thursday evening

Latest News

Centerville keeps the streak alive as they scrape by Teague
2023 Friday Football Fever
Rockdale Takes First Win Of The Season Over Lexington
2023 Friday Football Fever
The Somerville Yegua Band - Broken Egg Band of the Week.
2023 Friday Football Fever
2023 Snook v Anderson-Shiro