Huntsville falls to Belton 28-21

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville couldn’t capitalize off their big win against Bryan at the beginning of the month and loss to Belton 28-21.

The Hornets now have a record of 1-2 after falling to the Tigers on Friday night.

Huntsville Quarterback Austin Taylor connected with Melton Green III for a touchdown and Jacob Ruffin had an interception.

The score was tied 7-7 at halftime before the Tigers took over and won the game.

Huntsville will look to bounce back during their next game against Clear Springs.

