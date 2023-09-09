Huntsville falls to Belton 28-21
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville couldn’t capitalize off their big win against Bryan at the beginning of the month and loss to Belton 28-21.
The Hornets now have a record of 1-2 after falling to the Tigers on Friday night.
Huntsville Quarterback Austin Taylor connected with Melton Green III for a touchdown and Jacob Ruffin had an interception.
The score was tied 7-7 at halftime before the Tigers took over and won the game.
Huntsville will look to bounce back during their next game against Clear Springs.
