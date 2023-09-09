Madisonville powers past Fairfield 40-14 improves to 3-0

Highlights: Madisonville vs Fairfield
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs beat Fairfield 40-14 at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville Friday night.

The Mustangs lead by 19-0 at the break and used a 21 point second half to power past the Eagles.

Madisonville is now 3-0 for the first time since the 2017 team when the Mustangs started 5-0.

The Mustangs host Caldwell next week for homecoming at Mustang Stadium.

