Rockdale Takes First Win Of The Season Over Lexington

Lexington, Texas (KBTX) - Was a hot night for football. But the Eagles and Tigers did not disappoint. With a tie game almost going into the half we have two back to back interceptions. Eagles unable to capitalize with the first interception only to let the Tigers get an interception as well. Tigers capitalize on there’s and break the tie 13 - 6 going into the half. The points continue to rise and a final is made, Tigers take there first win of the season over the Eagles. 27 - 13.

Lexington will host Tomball Christian Homeschool on Friday, September 15th at 7p.

Rockdale will have a game against Jim Ned from Tuscola, TX. Game details yet to be announced next Friday, September 15th at 7:30p.

