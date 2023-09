SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays lost to the Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls 52-0 at home.

The Bluejays plan to break their losing streak next week against the Weimar Wildcats. The Fighting Owls look to make it four wins in a row against the Evadale Rebels.

