Somerville falls to Weimar in week 3 of Friday Football Fever

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Yegua’s hosted the Weimar Wildcats in week 3 of Friday Football Fever action.

Somerville kicked off the night looking for its first win of the season.

Weimar’s Dreylon McMillian gets the quick handoff down near the 10-yard line and bulldozes his way into the endzone to put the first points on the board for the Wildcats.

Somerville answers right back with a score of their own. Senior Herschel Conway gets the handoff, shakes and bakes down the sideline, and dances into the endzone.

Somerville Yagua's Kyler Towslee
Somerville Yagua's Kyler Towslee(KBTX)

The Wildcats kept their foot on the gas all night, scoring 33 unanswered points.

With two minutes left in the first half, the Yeguas were determined not to give up. Senior quarterback Barrett Howe lobs a pass to senior Kyler Towslee who’s waiting in the endzone to come down with the ball for the touchdown.

Somerville Yegua’s Herschel Conway.
Somerville Yegua’s Herschel Conway.(KBTX)

Despite their best efforts, Somerville couldn’t fight off the Wildcats.

The Somerville Yeguas fell to the Weimar Wildcats 65-14

The Somerville Yegua Band was selected as the Broken Egg Band of the Week.

Somerville Yegua’s Marching Band.
Somerville Yegua’s Marching Band.(KBTX)

The Yeguas look to get in the win column next Friday as they travel to the Rio Grande to take on the Kennedy Lions in week 4 of Friday football action.

