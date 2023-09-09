SpaceX can’t launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration says SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again
FILE - SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday,...
FILE - SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration has closed its accident investigation into SpaceX's failed debut of its Starship mega rocket. The FAA said Friday, Sept. 8, that multiple problems led to the launch explosion on April 20 over the Gulf of Mexico, off the South Texas coast. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it closed its investigation into SpaceX's failed debut of Starship, the world's biggest rocket. The agency is requiring SpaceX to take 63 corrective actions and to apply for a modified FAA license before launching again.

FAA official said multiple problems led to the April launch explosion, which sent pieces of concrete and metal hurtling for thousands of feet (meters) and created a plume of pulverized concrete that spread for miles (kilometers) around.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in the accident's aftermath that he improved the 394-foot (120-meter) rocket and strengthened the launch pad. A new Starship is on the redesigned pad, awaiting liftoff. It will fly empty, as before.

During the initial test flight, the rocketship had to be destroyed after it tumbled out of control shortly after liftoff from Boca Chica Beach. The wreckage crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX said fuel leaks during ascent caused fires to erupt at the tail of the rocket, severing connection with the main flight computer and leading to a loss of control.

That flight “provided numerous lessons learned,” the company said in a statement.

NASA wants to use Starship to land astronauts back on the moon in another few years. Musk's ultimate goal is to build a fleet of Starships to carry people and supplies to Mars.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Most Read

Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
10pm Thursday Forecast for Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 status in the Atlantic
Decades later, the remains of Tech. Sgt. Gomillion are home safe at the Nobles Funeral Home in...
Remains of WWII soldier identified after 80 years, returns home to the Brazos Valley
Texans Against High-Speed Rail to host meeting on proposed high-speed train

Latest News

File image
Harris, Barnes lead UTSA to 20-13 win over Texas State a week after Bobcats beat Baylor
Gunmen attack vehicles at border crossing into north Mexico, wounding 3, including some Americans
No. 12 Utah, still without Cam Rising, scores two TDs in final 2 minutes to win 20-13 at Baylor
QB Cam Rising out again for No. 12 Utah in its game at future Big 12 opponent Baylor
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett speaks with the media during an NFL...
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season