St. Joseph beats Allen Academy 60 - 54

By Warren Vause
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph and Allen Academy went head to head in a six man showdown at St. Joseph’s Athletic Complex.

The Eagles took a strong lead in the first quarter scoring three touchdowns.

The Rams took a 24-22 lead in the second quarter.

But the Eagles responded with Marc Mishler passing to Bryant Hutka and falling into the end zone to take the lead, 36 - 24.

The Allen Rams fought hard to keep up with Ethan Lucas throwing to Logan Perez, tip-toeing the sideline, before tying the game 38 in the third quarter.

The Rams faced a strong defense in the fourth quarter, securing the win for the Eagles 60 - 54.

